20-year-old arrested in connection to accidental shooting on Ford Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 20-year-old man was killed in an accidental shooting June 17.

According to police, the incident happened in the 6700 block of Ford Street around 7:45 p.m. Thursday night.

Investigators have identified the victim as Israel Crockett Jr., 20.

Officials say Darius Ellis, 20, accidentally shot Crockett while playing with a weapon.

Crockett was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Ellis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and charged with negligent homicide, authorities report.

