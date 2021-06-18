Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.(LSU Swimming & Diving)
By Spencer Chrisman
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore Brooks Curry made history on Thursday, June 17 has he became the first American swimmer in LSU history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team.

Curry, placed fourth in the 100 meter free final of the Olympic trials with a time of 48.19. He joins 13 former Tigers to compete in the Olympics and is the first LSU swimmer to participate in the men’s 100-meter freestyle since Sion Brinn in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

A native of Atlanta qualified for the U.S. Swimming Trials in the 50-meter free with a time of 22.80 and the 100 meter free with a time of 49.06.

The two-time All-American is was a 2020 SEC Champion and hold the school record for the 100-meter free at 41.81.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Louisiana announces $1 million vaccine lottery
Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 18
Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3
Potential tropical storm threatens Louisiana by the weekend

Latest News

Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade adds four-star guard for class of 2022
LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., K Cade York, and CB Eli Ricks have been named to the Walter Camp...
Stingley, York, Ricks named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and outfielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Marceaux, Crews earn All-America honors