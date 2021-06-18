LSU asks state health leaders to mandate COVID-19 vaccines at public colleges in BOS meeting Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A committee of LSU leaders have formally requested that the Louisiana Department of Health consider mandating COVID-19 vaccines at public colleges and universities.

During a Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, June 18, the resolution passed in a 4-3 vote in committee.

The entire board is expected to vote on the resolution today.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

