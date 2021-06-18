Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards signed these bills into law

Gov. John Bel Edwards said despite two unsuccessful special sessions this year on the budget...
Gov. John Bel Edwards said despite two unsuccessful special sessions this year on the budget crisis, he is optimistic the third special session, which begins Monday, will succeed. (Source: Flickr Commons)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the office of the governor:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

ACT 372—HB 79 Provides relative to treatment facilities for mental health patients.

ACT 373—HB 181 Provides relative to admitting privileges for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

ACT 374—HB 215 Provides relative to fees for services by constables and marshals.

ACT 375—HB 224 Redesignates a portion of certain Louisiana highways and the Ramos Bridge on United States Highway 90.

ACT 376—HB 284 Provides relative to securities lending.

ACT 377—HB 330 Increases the number of commissioners for the presidential preference primary election.

ACT 378—HB 424 Establishes income tax incentives for taxpayers related to fostering and adopting certain infants and children.

ACT 379—HB 594 Provides relative to reimbursement rates for certain ventilation treatments.

ACT 380—HB 706 Provides relative to microwineries.

ACT 381—HB 581 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 382—SB 245 Provides relative to civil jury trials and deposits for costs and expenses.

ACT 383—SB 157 Exempts certain mobile workers from individual income tax and their employers from withholding tax.

ACT 384—SB 190 Transfers stationary weight enforcement from DPS&C to DOTD.

Correction the June 17 bill release:

ACT 313—HB 288 Provides relative to the effective date of certain provisions regarding the financial obligations of criminal offenders.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Louisiana announces $1 million vaccine lottery
Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, June 18
Tropical system approaches, most significant impacts stay east
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3
Potential tropical storm threatens Louisiana by the weekend

Latest News

LSU asks state health leaders to mandate COVID-19 vaccines at public colleges in BOS meeting Thursday
One person dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
One person dead after crash on I-110 at Harding Boulevard, according to BRPD
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.
LSU swimmer Brooks Curry qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Dylan Crews (3)
Dylan Crews named Perfect Game Freshman of the Year