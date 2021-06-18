Gov. Edwards signed these bills into law

The following information is from the office of the governor:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has signed the following bills into law from the 2021 Legislative Session.

ACT 372—HB 79 Provides relative to treatment facilities for mental health patients.

ACT 373—HB 181 Provides relative to admitting privileges for psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

ACT 374—HB 215 Provides relative to fees for services by constables and marshals.

ACT 375—HB 224 Redesignates a portion of certain Louisiana highways and the Ramos Bridge on United States Highway 90.

ACT 376—HB 284 Provides relative to securities lending.

ACT 377—HB 330 Increases the number of commissioners for the presidential preference primary election.

ACT 378—HB 424 Establishes income tax incentives for taxpayers related to fostering and adopting certain infants and children.

ACT 379—HB 594 Provides relative to reimbursement rates for certain ventilation treatments.

ACT 380—HB 706 Provides relative to microwineries.

ACT 381—HB 581 Makes revisions to the Louisiana Election Code.

ACT 382—SB 245 Provides relative to civil jury trials and deposits for costs and expenses.

ACT 383—SB 157 Exempts certain mobile workers from individual income tax and their employers from withholding tax.

ACT 384—SB 190 Transfers stationary weight enforcement from DPS&C to DOTD.

Correction the June 17 bill release:

ACT 313—HB 288 Provides relative to the effective date of certain provisions regarding the financial obligations of criminal offenders.