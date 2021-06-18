Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.(Source: KTVT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A girl is dead and a boy is injured after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday.

A woman stabbed a girl and a boy at a home, the Dallas Police Dept. said.

A witness at the home had to get a neighbor’s help to restrain the woman.

The neighbor then took the wounded girl to a nearby fire station. Dallas Fire Rescue took the girl to a hospital, where she died of her injuries.

The initial police report said the girl was 7 years old. Local media said the girl was 6 years old.

The boy who was stabbed was also taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.

The woman accused in the double stabbing is in police custody. It’s not known yet what the woman’s connection is to the children.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Louisiana announces $1 million vaccine lottery
Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
Louisiana to offer scholarships, cash with grand prize of $1M as vaccine incentive program
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3
Potential tropical storm threatens Louisiana by the weekend

Latest News

FILE - In this June 4, 2021, file photo, people dine at the Q restaurant and bar after a...
AP-NORC poll: Many Americans resuming pre-virus activities
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home in Maine accused of letting bodies rot
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
A funeral home in Maine is accused of not refrigerating dead bodies.
Funeral home accused of letting bodies rot