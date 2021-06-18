Ask the Expert
Celebrating Juneteenth in the Capital Region at the River Road African American Museum

You can celebrate Juneteenth all over the Capital Region, including the River Road African American Museum located in the downtown historic district of Donaldsonville.(River Road African American Museum/Facebook)
By Cali Hubbard
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many Americans, June 19, or Emancipation Day, has been an important day in history for over 150 years as it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Now President Biden has signed off on Juneteenth, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Dr. Day established in 1983.

You can celebrate Juneteenth all over the Capital Region including at the River Road African American Museum. The museum is located in the downtown historic district of Donaldsonville and was founded on March 12, 1994.

For more information about the River Road African American Museum, click here.

