Celebrating Juneteenth in the Capital Region at the River Road African American Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For many Americans, June 19, or Emancipation Day, has been an important day in history for over 150 years as it commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Now President Biden has signed off on Juneteenth, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Dr. Day established in 1983.

You can celebrate Juneteenth all over the Capital Region including at the River Road African American Museum. The museum is located in the downtown historic district of Donaldsonville and was founded on March 12, 1994.

