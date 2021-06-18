Baton Rouge residents claim city ignored requests to clean ditch after neighborhood flooded

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of Baton Rouge residents says the city has ignored a request to clean out a drainage ditch that caused the neighborhood to flood last month.

Libby Cartwright lives in the 8000 block of Forest Hill Drive. She said tons of debris is blocking a ditch that’s supposed to drain to Ward’s Creek. There is plywood, plastic coolers, soda cans, and tons of other waste in the ditch.

“It’s never flooded before; I’ve been here 26 years and have never had this much water like it was in May in my life,” said Cartwright.

She added her cul-de-sac turned into a swimming pool after last month’s intense rainstorm, combined with the creek being clogged up.

Cartwright said she tried for weeks to get the city to come out and clean it but had no luck.

“I have. I called 311 a couple of times. A city guy was here and took pictures and was supposed to show his boss. Left a message for our councilwoman and no response,” explained Cartwright.

The creek sits just behind Darren Boudreaux’s home, where he sustained a lot of property damage. He said replacing the carpet and flooring have already cost him $10,000. He said the repairs are still far from finished.

“I just finished the sheetrock and my house, so if it floods again, then I’m in trouble,” said Boudreaux.

He’s worried he could see a possible repeat just by how it looks now.

“It’s ugly, nasty, disgusting. It’s indescribable unless you got a camera,” added Boudreaux.

A few minutes after neighbors were interviewed, the city responded to a request from earlier and said it would send a crew to clean the ditch on Friday, June 18. Both Cartwright and Boudreaux said they hope workers show up.

“Well, when we try to help the city and let them know there’s a problem they can’t see, it’s sad they don’t come help us. Because I know they can’t see it unless it’s reported. We’ve reported it. We have this tropical system coming this weekend and if they don’t help us, it’s going to happen again,” said Cartwright.

If you run into any similar issue, the city says you should call 311.

