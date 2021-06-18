Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Ascension Parish Council approves 9-month moratorium on new development

The Ascension Parish Council voted on a moratorium on new development during a meeting on...
The Ascension Parish Council voted on a moratorium on new development during a meeting on Thursday, June 17, 2021.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council voted on a nine-month moratorium on new development in the parish during a meeting that went late into the night on Thursday, June 17.

The council did not hear Parish President Clint Cointment’s 12-month moratorium proposal and instead voted on some council members’ plan for a nine-month moratorium.

The vote was 9-2.

“My community, Ascension Parish, needs people to stand up for us,” said Councilman Joel Robert (District 5). “Ascension Parish owes developers nothing, what we do owe is our constituents and our people a peace of mind, that we are going to stick up for them, that we are going to stand up for them. A 12-month moratorium is not going to hurt the development industry.”

“I don’t know if six months is going to cure the problems that we’ve had,” added Councilman Corey Orgeron (District 7). “I don’t’ know if 12 months is going to cure the problems we’ve had. The issue here is not whether or not we’ve got a red-shirted boogeyman in the room. The issue is not whether we elected boogeymen. This is not about solving a problem, this is about hiding behind a curtain that we can’t avoid admitting that the real problem is the day-to-day parish operations.”

“We’re doing everything that we can and I just feel like nine months is better than six months but I feel like that if we do less than 12 months, then we are letting the people down,” said Councilman Michael Mason.

“Six months, nine months, it will be a failure,” said Cointment. “It will do nothing to help anyone of you, period. I just want to make sure everybody knows. I don’t want to be associated with a failure. If this is going to be the council’s plan, then it’s on the council to do it. When I set myself to do something, I’m going to achieve it and when I tell you my timeframe is to achieve it is 12 months, no less.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Gov. Edwards announces Louisiana’s new COVID vaccine incentives
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead

Latest News

Potential Tropical Cyclone #3
Potential tropical storm threatens Louisiana by the weekend
Councilman Aaron Lawler reacts to the Ascension Parish Council vote on new development...
Councilman Aaron Lawler reacts to Ascension Parish Council vote on new development moratorium
Residents in a Baton Rouge neighborhood say debris is blocking a ditch that's supposed to drain...
Baton Rouge residents claim city ignored requests to clean ditch after neighborhood flooded
G.E. Ghali
LSUHS chancellor resigns less than a day after being reinstated