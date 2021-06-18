Ascension Parish Council approves 9-month moratorium on new development

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Council voted on a nine-month moratorium on new development in the parish during a meeting that went late into the night on Thursday, June 17.

The council did not hear Parish President Clint Cointment’s 12-month moratorium proposal and instead voted on some council members’ plan for a nine-month moratorium.

The vote was 9-2.

“My community, Ascension Parish, needs people to stand up for us,” said Councilman Joel Robert (District 5). “Ascension Parish owes developers nothing, what we do owe is our constituents and our people a peace of mind, that we are going to stick up for them, that we are going to stand up for them. A 12-month moratorium is not going to hurt the development industry.”

“I don’t know if six months is going to cure the problems that we’ve had,” added Councilman Corey Orgeron (District 7). “I don’t’ know if 12 months is going to cure the problems we’ve had. The issue here is not whether or not we’ve got a red-shirted boogeyman in the room. The issue is not whether we elected boogeymen. This is not about solving a problem, this is about hiding behind a curtain that we can’t avoid admitting that the real problem is the day-to-day parish operations.”

“We’re doing everything that we can and I just feel like nine months is better than six months but I feel like that if we do less than 12 months, then we are letting the people down,” said Councilman Michael Mason.

“Six months, nine months, it will be a failure,” said Cointment. “It will do nothing to help anyone of you, period. I just want to make sure everybody knows. I don’t want to be associated with a failure. If this is going to be the council’s plan, then it’s on the council to do it. When I set myself to do something, I’m going to achieve it and when I tell you my timeframe is to achieve it is 12 months, no less.”

