AquaDams deployed in Iberville Parish ahead of heavy rains, officials report

Leaders in Iberville Parish deploy AquaDam in low-lying spots on Manchac Road to prevent any...
Leaders in Iberville Parish deploy AquaDam in low-lying spots on Manchac Road to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish.(Iberville Parish Council/Facebook)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of heavy rainfall moving in across south Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Cyclone #3, that could make landfall late Friday into early Saturday morning, leaders in Iberville Parish have deployed sections of an AquaDam in low-lying areas along Manchac Road.

Crews are working to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish, officials report.

According to the Iberville Parish Council, currently all three cuts and floodgates on Manchac Road remain open and are still draining water.

Leaders say crews will monitor the water flow in Bayou Manchac and will be ready to prevent any backflow.

