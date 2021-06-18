AquaDams deployed in Iberville Parish ahead of heavy rains, officials report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With the threat of heavy rainfall moving in across south Louisiana due to Tropical Storm Cyclone #3, that could make landfall late Friday into early Saturday morning, leaders in Iberville Parish have deployed sections of an AquaDam in low-lying areas along Manchac Road.

Leaders in Iberville Parish deploy AquaDam in low-lying spots on Manchac Road to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish. (Iberville Parish Council/Facebook)

Crews are working to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish, officials report.

Leaders in Iberville Parish deploy AquaDam in low-lying spots on Manchac Road to prevent any overflow from East Baton Rouge Parish. (Iberville Parish Council/Facebook)

RELATED: South La. preparing for expected heavy rains; parishes provide lists of sandbag locations

According to the Iberville Parish Council, currently all three cuts and floodgates on Manchac Road remain open and are still draining water.

Leaders say crews will monitor the water flow in Bayou Manchac and will be ready to prevent any backflow.

RELATED: Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to Tropical Threat in the Gulf of Mexico

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.