Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for northern Gulf Coast

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical storm warning has been issued for parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as a potential tropical cyclone advanced toward the northern Gulf Coast.

The warning extends from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the most significant hazard, with the storm reaching the coast beginning on Friday.

As of Thursday evening, the storm was located about 475 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

Meteorologists expect the 2021 season to be busy, but not as crazy as the record-breaking 2020 season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as the new president of the Louisiana...
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi sworn in as La. Sheriff’s Assoc. president
DSNAP Logo
DSNAP approved for certain zip codes in five parishes affected by May flooding
Illinois friends drive themselves nuts playing ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ for seven hours on a road...
7 hours of 'Sweet Home Alabama' on road trip