SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Port Allen Pelicans

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped in Zachary on Wednesday, June 16, to check out the Class 2A Port Allen Pelicans.

Don Gibson’s team is tangling with nothing but Class 5A schools: Central, Woodlawn, and the Broncos.

“We played some really good competition today, alright; really good competition today,” said Gibson. “For a 2A school, we’re not going to see very many teams that’s going to have that many - that type of depth, that type of talent. We’ll never shy away from competition. I think the most important thing at this time of the year, during the spring and the summer and during the preseason is - you want to find out what type of football team you are. You need to find out your deficiencies, the things you need to work on.”

And for the Pelicans to have even limited success was significant for a team that had its spring game with Amite wiped out and was just playing its first 7-on-7 games of the summer.

The Pelican program has been on the rise and returns some key pieces on defense like Stephan Springer, Titus Winfield, and Jordan Antoine, although Gibson admits all will be expected to go both ways because he’s seen it breed success.

And even though it has lost quarterback Jacoby Howard and all-purpose threat Mekyle Franklin to graduation, this is a group that expects to show knocking off defending champ Ferriday and making it to the quarterfinals is only a taste of things to come.

“Jordan probably won’t come off the field. Heck, I think he’s most likely going to be our kicker also. And he knows that and understands it. He didn’t come off the field last year. You know, when you’re playing 2A football, you’ve got to understand that the good players go both ways,” added Gibson.

“This year, we’ve got a high standard to set,” said Antoine. “We can’t just go to the first round. We’ve got to try and finish.”

“We like competition,” said Winfield. “That’s the only thing that gets you better. It doesn’t get you better playing teams, you know, smaller than you. I mean, nothing towards those teams but it’s all about competition. That’s what our team likes and we’re a competitive team, you know?”

