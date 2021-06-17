Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern University to ‘travel’ on Boeing spacecraft in NASA mission

Flags from HBCUs part of Starliner cargo flying to space
Flags, small pennants and other items representing select HBCUs from throughout the U.S. will...
Flags, small pennants and other items representing select HBCUs from throughout the U.S. will be part of the approximately 760 pounds of cargo flying inside the Starliner’s crew module when it launches to the International Space Station(Boeing)
By Bria Gremillion
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rich history and deep legacy of Southern University and A&M College is heading into outer space.

Alongside 13 fellow Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Southern will be onboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner as it embarks on its second mission to orbit for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Cargo is packed into the Starliner spacecraft at the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing...
Cargo is packed into the Starliner spacecraft at the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for Boeing’s second Orbital Flight Test(Boeing)

Flags, small pennants, memorabilia and other items representing specific HBCUs from across the country will be part of the hundreds of pounds of cargo inside the uncrewed spacecraft for Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2).

In addition to Southern, other represented universities are Allen University in South Carolina, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium; Alabama A&M University; Florida A&M University; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Morgan State University in Maryland; North Carolina A&T; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; South Carolina State University; Tennessee State University and Tuskegee University in Alabama.

In September 2020, Southern and Boeing signed an 18-month NASA Mentor-Protégé agreement to work together on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) program.

For more on the Starliner launch, which is slated to occur in late July, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
(Source: WAFB)
Livingston Schools to Offer Elementary Virtual Program for 2021-2022 School Year
The EBR Virtual Academy will expand to serve grades K-12.
Deadline approaching to apply for EBR Virtual Academy
Lawmakers decide kindergarten will be mandatory in Louisiana