Southern University to ‘travel’ on Boeing spacecraft in NASA mission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The rich history and deep legacy of Southern University and A&M College is heading into outer space.

Alongside 13 fellow Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Southern will be onboard Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner as it embarks on its second mission to orbit for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.

Cargo is packed into the Starliner spacecraft at the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at Kennedy Space Center in Florida for Boeing’s second Orbital Flight Test (Boeing)

Flags, small pennants, memorabilia and other items representing specific HBCUs from across the country will be part of the hundreds of pounds of cargo inside the uncrewed spacecraft for Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2).

In addition to Southern, other represented universities are Allen University in South Carolina, Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College, part of the Atlanta University Center Consortium; Alabama A&M University; Florida A&M University; Howard University in Washington, D.C.; Morgan State University in Maryland; North Carolina A&T; Prairie View A&M University in Texas; South Carolina State University; Tennessee State University and Tuskegee University in Alabama.

In September 2020, Southern and Boeing signed an 18-month NASA Mentor-Protégé agreement to work together on NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) program.

For more on the Starliner launch, which is slated to occur in late July, click here.

