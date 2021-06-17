Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in Ohio say a police officer responding to reports of shots fired accidentally struck a wounded man who was lying in a street.

Forty-two-year-old Eric Cole, of Springfield, was flown to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later. It’s not yet known if his death was caused by the shooting, the accident or both.

The incident occurred Sunday night in Springfield.

Police Chief Lee Graf says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred and officer Amanda Rosales — the first one on the scene — was trying to read addresses on the houses when she hit Cole. Rosales stopped immediately and began rendering aid to Cole.

Both the accident and the shooting are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say the fire is out at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. as of Wednesday, June 16,...
Cause of fire at Hola Nola plant likely electrical, officials say
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
On June 15, 2021, Gov. Edwards released a statement after signing HB 652.
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 15.
Tropical system could bring heavy rain this weekend

Latest News

Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime
The police chief says there was some initial confusion about where the shooting occurred. The...
Family demands justice after shooting victim run over by responding police officer
A funeral procession will be held for corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16.
Funeral procession held for BRPD Cpl. Casey Hart
East Baton Rouge Parish has sand and sandbags for those who need them.
South La. preparing for expected heavy rains; parishes provide lists of sandbag locations