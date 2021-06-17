Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU’s Marceaux, Crews earn All-America honors

LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and outfielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) and outfielder Dylan Crews (3)(LSU Athletics)
By Bill Franques | LSU Athletics
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - LSU junior pitcher Landon Marceaux and freshman rightfielder Dylan Crews have each earned 2021 All-America recognition.

Marceaux was named a third-team All-American by Baseball America and by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and Crews received third-team All-America honors from the NCBWA.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, La., was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. A second-team All-SEC selection, he is No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA and No. 6 in strikeouts.

He helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Marceaux was named a Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after defeating South Carolina on April 15, firing a career-high 12 Ks while working seven shutout innings.

Crews, a product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) this season with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has received Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

CLICK HERE for more.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr., K Cade York, and CB Eli Ricks have been named to the Walter Camp...
Stingley, York, Ricks named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team
Source: Saints director of medicine Beau Lowery expected to return to LSU
Jack Marucci, LSU's director of Performance Innovation
LSU promotes longtime athletic training director Jack Marucci to director of performance innovation
Football Pro Day Photo by: Gus Stark
Vikings waive former LSU punter