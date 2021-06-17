Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi sworn in as La. Sheriff’s Assoc. president

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in on Thursday, June 17, as the new president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard previously served as president of the group.

The organization is a passionate voice for Louisiana’s chief law enforcement officers, representing large, small, urban, and rural offices across the state.

“We got to continue to do our jobs smart,” said Stassi. “We have to work on de-escalation. We have to work on training. We have to make sure our deputies understand that we are held to a higher standard. We have to do what’s right. We have to make sure that we take care of the citizens we represent.”

Stassi has served as the sheriff in Iberville Parish for almost 10 years.

Congratulations, sheriff.

