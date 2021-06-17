Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi sworn in as La. Sheriff’s Assoc. president

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as the new president of the Louisiana...
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as the new president of the Louisiana Sheriff's Association on June 17, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in on Thursday, June 17, as the new president of the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard previously served as president of the group.

The organization is a passionate voice for Louisiana’s chief law enforcement officers, representing large, small, urban, and rural offices across the state.

“We got to continue to do our jobs smart,” said Stassi. “We have to work on de-escalation. We have to work on training. We have to make sure our deputies understand that we are held to a higher standard. We have to do what’s right. We have to make sure that we take care of the citizens we represent.”

Stassi has served as the sheriff in Iberville Parish for almost 10 years.

Congratulations, sheriff.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting
DSNAP Logo
DSNAP approved for certain zip codes in five parishes affected by May flooding
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces cash and scholarships, with a grand prize of $1 million as part...
Gov. Edwards announces Louisiana’s new COVID vaccine incentives
Flags, small pennants and other items representing select HBCUs from throughout the U.S. will...
Southern University to ‘travel’ on Boeing spacecraft in NASA mission