How to properly use sandbags to protect your home, business

By Perry Robinson
Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As different parts of Southeast Louisiana prepare for this weekend’s potential severe weather, city and parish governments are making sandbags available.

They can be the difference between staying dry or saving your home but you’ve got to know how to use them.

“This is the first time in 16 years since then that I’ve lived here that I’ve been really worried about the water coming back,” said Josh Posey, a Baton Rouge resident.

Sandbags won’t completely stop water from getting into your home but they could potentially save you a lot of money and a major headache if you use them right.

Here are a few tips from experts to help get you ready:

  • Sandbags only need to be filled to 2/3 full.
  • Do not tie the top of the bag. The top of the bag may be tied for transport purposes only.
  • Place down a layer of plastic sheeting to act as the waterproofing membrane.
  • Lay sandbags like brickwork on top of the plastic sheeting.
  • Start at one end and work to the other end.
  • Ensure the unfilled top part of the bag is covered by the next bag.
  • Tuck flap under the bag at the end of the row.
  • Stagger rows so that the joins do not line up.
  • Do not put sandbags against your house. Allow at least eight feet in between.

Experts say if you follow these tips, you’ll stand a better chance facing the incoming storm.

CLICK HERE for a full list of sandbag locations.

