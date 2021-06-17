Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to Tropical Threat in the Gulf of Mexico

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend. The broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression Thursday night or Friday morning.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. Edwards. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond parish capabilities. It is important to stay weather aware as these storms approach the coast. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.

