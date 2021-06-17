Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Gov. Edwards issues state of emergency declaration due to Tropical Threat in the Gulf of Mexico

Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the Office of the Louisiana Governor:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency due to the potential weather threats associated with Potential Tropical Cyclone 3, a tropical system expected to impact the Gulf Coast this weekend. The broad area of low pressure is expected to become a tropical or subtropical depression Thursday night or Friday morning.

“According to the National Weather Service (NWS), rainfall will be the biggest threat,” said Gov. Edwards. “In addition to heavy rains, there is also a threat of coastal flooding, tropical storm force winds and isolated tornadoes. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and stands ready to support our local partners with any emergency resources needed beyond parish capabilities. It is important to stay weather aware as these storms approach the coast. Go to GetAGamePlan.org to help finalize your emergency plans. Start with getting a COVID-19 vaccination for you and your family.”

A state of emergency is an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.

GOHSEP also encourages everyone to avoid flooded roadways. Do not remove or drive around barricades. Visit www.511la.org for road updates during an emergency.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

The shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church happened on the night of June 17, 2015, at the...
Pastor: ‘Forgiveness’ is word of the day as Charleston marks 6 years since church shooting
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi was sworn in as the new president of the Louisiana...
Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi sworn in as La. Sheriff’s Assoc. president
DSNAP Logo
DSNAP approved for certain zip codes in five parishes affected by May flooding
Gov. John Bel Edwards announces a COVID vaccine lotter program to encourage Louisiana residents...
Louisiana to offer scholarships, cash with grand prize of $1M as vaccine incentive program