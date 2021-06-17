Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

Caption

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center

Latest News

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and...
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Juneteenth signing is great moment in history, Biden says
FILE - This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and...
EXPLAINER: The story of Juneteenth, the new federal holiday
Sally Ride, the first U.S. woman in space, and poet and author Maya Angelou are among female...
US Mint to issue quarters honoring notable American women