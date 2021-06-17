Call in to OLOLCH to Drive the Future for Louisiana’s kids

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) to Drive the Future for Louisiana’s kids. Online ticket sales close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

A $50 ticket will go to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and every dollar stays local to support exceptional pediatric healthcare close to home. You can win one of five silver Lexus vehicles. The color is Atomic Silver.

You can buy tickets online at ololchildrens.org/drive or by calling now at 855-295-KIDS (5437). The drawing is June 24 and will be live on WAFB at 5 p.m. Online ticket sales close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

This is the 11th year of Driving the Future. It has raised over $9.4 million dollars for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in the last ten years.

Proceeds from this raffle went towards the building of the children’s hospital. Now that the hospital is built, we are focusing on expanding the services provided.

You can also purchase tickets here .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.