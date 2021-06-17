Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Call in to OLOLCH to Drive the Future for Louisiana’s kids

(Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)
(Source: Liz Koh/WAFB)((Source: Liz Koh/WAFB))
By Cali Hubbard
Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital (OLOLCH) to Drive the Future for Louisiana’s kids. Online ticket sales close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

A $50 ticket will go to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, and every dollar stays local to support exceptional pediatric healthcare close to home. You can win one of five silver Lexus vehicles. The color is Atomic Silver.

You can buy tickets online at ololchildrens.org/drive or by calling now at 855-295-KIDS (5437). The drawing is June 24 and will be live on WAFB at 5 p.m. Online ticket sales close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23.

This is the 11th year of Driving the Future. It has raised over $9.4 million dollars for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in the last ten years.

Proceeds from this raffle went towards the building of the children’s hospital. Now that the hospital is built, we are focusing on expanding the services provided.

You can also purchase tickets here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center
Firefighters say the fire is out at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. as of Wednesday, June 16,...
Cause of fire at Hola Nola plant likely electrical, officials say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Gulf Coast
When used properly, sandbags can help protect homes and businesses.
How to properly use sandbags to protect your home, business
Business owners in Baton Rouge are stepping up and looking for solutions during a...
‘It’s hurting business, it’s hurting our city’ - Business owners trying to help find solutions to Baton Rouge crime
A funeral procession will be held for corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16.
Funeral procession held for BRPD Cpl. Casey Hart