Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 9-month-old in Tenn., non-custodial mother wanted by police

Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.
Nichelle Simone Omega is shown on the left. Nyx Omega is seen on the right.(Source: Missingkids.org)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 9-month-old girl who’s believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

Nichelle is described as a Black female, 22 inches tall and 17 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white polka dots, white bloomers and white socks.

Nichelle is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Nyx Omega, who is wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

She’s described as a 29-year-old Black female, 5-feet-5-inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Nichelle and Nyx may be traveling in a 2008 gray Scion with Tennessee tag DGK392.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Smyrna Police Department at 615-459-6644, the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Major tropical impacts shifting east according to weather models Wednesday
Gov. John Bel Edwards will end federal unemployment benefits on July 31.
Gov. Edwards signs bill to end federal pandemic unemployment aid
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead
FILE- In this Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon...
Amazon will replace Cortana Mall with its newest robotics fulfilment center
Firefighters say the fire is out at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. as of Wednesday, June 16,...
Cause of fire at Hola Nola plant likely electrical, officials say

Latest News

11th Annual OLOLCH Driving the Future campaign
11th Annual OLOLCH Driving the Future Campaign
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, June 17
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
House poised to repeal 2002 Iraq War authorization
Brief internet service outages are not uncommon and are only rarely the result of hacking or...
Internet outages briefly disrupt access to websites, apps