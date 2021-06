Woman’s Hospital updates visitation policy for patients

The following information is from Woman’s Hospital:

Woman’s Hospital has updated its visitation policies to allow for additional support persons for certain hospital patients:

OB Patients

· 3 adult support persons during labor and at delivery

· 3 adult support persons during visiting hours for persons on the High Risk Unit, Adult ICU, and Mother/Baby floor

· 1 adult support person overnight/after visiting hours end

Surgical/Medical/Oncology Patients

· 2 adult support persons while in surgery (this includes C-sections)

· 3 adult support persons in during visiting hours in hospital room

· 1 adult support person overnight/after visiting hours end

NICU

· Mother plus one additional support person

Visiting hours are from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. All support persons must be 18 years of age or older and will be required to wear a mask. Patients are asked to contact their physician’s office for policies about visitation at doctor visits.

Visit womans.org/coronavirus for more information on safety and visitation.