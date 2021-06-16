Superdome renovations promise improved game, fan experience

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mercedez Benz Superdome looks a little different hosting heavy-duty construction equipment. The $450 million renovation project is already giving the dome a whole new look.

“They’re working 24 hours a day to get ready,” said Jen Martindale, Saints VP of Brand Strategy.

One of the most notable changes: 12 field-level suites that will put fans face to face with their favorite players.

“You’re going to have players within feet or inches of you if you’re lucky enough to be in one of those field level suites, but you’re also going to see a lot more light and brightness in the bowl. You’re going to see the corners opened up in a new way. You’re going to see better sightlines from a lot of seats,” said Martindale.

If you’re not lucky enough to land a suite, either on field level or from the 300 and 400 levels, Saints officials say the renovations will make for a better game experience throughout the dome.

“This is a historically significant building so what we’ve done is to make it ready for the next 50 years within those realities. So, we’d rank it up against any of those stadiums coming in,” said Martindale.

Officials say these renovations will set them up to be a competitive venue for the next couple of decades.

“This building is incredibly important to the New Orleans’ economy, to the hospitality industry and to our residents itself, so we want every world-class event that’s looking for a home to consider the Superdome in its selection process. It’s good for the city. It’s good for the building. It’s good for the team,” said Martindale.

Removing ramps inside the dome, expanding concourses, upgrades to clubs and suites and making the dome more ADA accessible does come at a cost though: like removing some 4,300 seats, including some season ticket holders’ spots.

Officials say after the renewal period, they’ll be reaching out to those folks about what’s available to them.

“If we don’t have something that meets their needs, we’re going to place them on a priority waitlist. They will not lose their season ticket holder benefits, while they’re on that list while we work aggressively all year round to get them back in the dome as soon as possible,” said Martindale.

One promise was made: come game time, fans and players will both enjoy the upgrades.

