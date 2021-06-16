SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Kentwood Kangaroos

KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 22 for year 22 was the Kangaroos of Kentwood and Jonathan Foster, who’s won two championships and been in the Superdome three times since being elevated to head coach.

Foster’s handed the keys to this year’s Cadillac to a little sophomore quarterback named Eric Earl Jr. and after playing one game as a freshman, he got plenty of good reps in the spring game against Dunham.

His top target appears to be senior two-way star, Carmel Taylor, who found the end zone to the approval of former Roos star Trey Palmer of LSU, who was on hand to watch his little brother.

Lamichael Callahan on the defensive line will be another key leader to go along with Jermichael Carter, another two-way receiver and defensive back guy. Another significant lineman playing both ways is Shacobe Dyson.

There is the feeling Kentwood could be a contender in Class 2A again this year.

“The same a little bit, what we do every year,” said Taylor. “I hope we’re successful with it but if they do stop us, we have some things we can do.”

“I’m just so thankful to be blessed with good coaches,” added Foster. “It’s not all me. It’s my assistant coaches and the talent the kids bring to the table, so I’m just blessed.“

