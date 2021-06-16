Ask the Expert
Sexual harassment lawsuit targets former La. housing head

Keith Cunningham
Keith Cunningham(Source: WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sexual misconduct claims against Keith Cunningham could go to trial, a Louisiana attorney hopes.

A court filing details employee allegations that Cunningham made sexual advances toward a woman under his leadership. The lawsuit states Cunningham was persistent in the abuse, making monthly sexual advances since January of 2017.

Cunningham formerly led the agency tasked with ensuring people living in Louisiana have access to affordable housing, the Louisiana Housing Corporation.

Senators removed Cunningham from his role earlier in June, by declining to confirm him in the 2021 lawmaking session. State leaders first confirmed their own investigation into claims made against Cunningham in April.

RELATED: Exec. dir. of La. Housing Corp. suspended over sexual harassment claims

Cunningham was allowed paid leave during the probe. It’s unclear if those investigators have completed their work.

The lawsuit goes further to name several other employees in the agency who were reportedly informed of the harassment but failed to act. However, none of those other employees are being sued directly.

Their names are included to establish an institutional failure to manage sexual harassment claims in the agency.

Agency leaders have faced a similar problem in the recent past.

Another former leader of the housing corporation resigned in 2015 after allegations of sexual misconduct.

New Amazon fulfillment center to bring estimated 1,000 jobs to old Cortana Mall site
Fire at Hola Nola plant in Geismar is out after rekindling, officials say
