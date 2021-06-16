Ask the Expert
Potholes put hold on trash services for neighborhood

By Breanne Bizette
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Neighbors on Lila Street in Baton Rouge say they are tired of living in a dump, with garbage overflowing and large potholes all over the road.

Collection trucks from Republic Services can’t drive down the street to pick up the trash. Some people living there say there are times even the mail carrier has issues driving to their mailboxes.

“I mean, the raccoons, they have to eat, too, but I mean, when they do that, they come terrorize the trash cans and spreads decay all over the place,” said Carson Bibbs. “So, not only do we have these massive pothole craters, no, we have trash that’s sprinkled and spread all across the neighborhood because we don’t have adequate trash pickup.”

Neighbors say they don’t park their vehicles in the carport anymore because of the potholes. Instead, they park in front of their houses. Republic Service told neighbors to leave their trash cans out in the front of their houses, but again, that’s where they’re forced to park.

“They are telling us to simply move the trash cans to the middle of the street but that’s where all of our cars are parked at. So, we are kind of in a pickle here to see as far as we can do with roads and the potholes fixed,” added Bibbs.

Many folks in the area thought this was a city problem but it was discovered it’s not a city issue because Lila Street is a private road. While the city said it wasn’t sure who owns it, some digging revealed one of the property owners.

“Well, I will be glad to get the problem resolved because I am sure we have a tenant there and they are not getting their garbage picked up,” said Randolph Ogden. “Like I said, I only found out about this just a couple of hours ago and we need to get some kind of resolution to resolve the problem.”

Ogden said they are hoping to get in touch with other property owners to fix the problem but as of right now, it’s a waiting game to figure out who needs to step up and fill the potholes. Ogden added they will fix their portion of the street if that does help trash services get through.

