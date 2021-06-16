Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Peloton users face hacking risk, security experts say

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the...
Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with the Pelton Bike+ operating system.(Source: Peloton, CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Peloton Bike+ users are being warned of a security risk on the workout cycle’s touchscreen.

Cybersecurity company McAfee released a report showing how hackers could interfere with its operating system.

The threat most likely affects bikes in public spaces like hotels and gyms since hackers would need to physically deliver malicious code.

But once the code is there, Peloton users could be spied on through the bike’s camera and microphone.

Hackers could also install apps that look like Netflix or Spotify and steal login information.

Peloton released a mandatory software update to fix the issue this month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say the fire is out at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. as of Wednesday, June 16,...
Fire at Hola Nola plant in Geismar is out after rekindling, officials say
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
On June 15, 2021, Gov. Edwards released a statement after signing HB 652.
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 15.
Tropical system could bring heavy rain this weekend
Christopher Brooks
Donaldsonville man accused of fatally stabbing brother over drugs, deputies say

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the United States and Russia will begin consultations on...
Putin on US-Russia cybersecurity
The Fed’s policymakers forecast that they would raise their benchmark short-term rate, which...
Fed sees faster time frame for rate hikes as inflation rises
FILE – Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Schumer, White House back repeal of Iraq War authorization
Baton Rouge Police Department
3 teens face charges in Sharp Lane shooting that left 16-year-old dead