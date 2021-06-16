LSU promotes longtime athletic training director Jack Marucci to director of performance innovation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU athletic director Scott Woodward announced on Wednesday, June 16, that longtime director of athletic training Jack Marucci had been elevated to the role of director of performance innovation.

Marucci will use his expertise in sports science to continue to develop new ways to help all LSU student-athletes prosper. He served as athletic training director for 25 years. This new position is believed to be the first of its kind in college sports.

“Jack has always had a knack for innovation, and this new position will allow for his groundbreaking ideas to be taken advantage of by our student-athletes across all sports,” said Woodward. “At LSU, we are committed to elite athletics and providing the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete at the highest level.”

“Jack is the most innovative trainer I have ever worked with,” added LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron. “He was an integral part of building the culture of our championship program, and he will be a tremendous asset to us in his new role. His ability to take cutting edge technology, and use it to study performance in order to help us develop our players, is the best in the nation.”

“We are very fortunate because LSU has allowed us to do these types of studies and explore how the science of sports can be beneficial to us,” explained Marucci. “Every study we have done has had the full support of Coach Orgeron. He understands the importance of these studies and they use the data that we provide him. It keeps you motivated and makes you eager to find the next opportunity that can give us an edge.”

Marucci will also help to create a program to keep former LSU student-athletes involved in the athletic program after their college careers are finished.

