Louisiana's elected officials respond to federal judge blocking Biden’s suspension of new oil and gas leases

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued a statement Tuesday, June 15 shortly after a federal judge ruled in favor of a lawsuit filed by Landry and 12 other states’ attorneys general against President Joe Biden’s administration.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of the Western District of Louisiana blocked the Biden administration’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water on Tuesday.

The judge’s ruling granted a preliminary injunction to the states that filed the lawsuit and also applies nationwide.

Representatives from Landry’s office made oral arguments in U.S. District Court days before the ruling.

“This is a victory not only for the rule of law, but also for the thousands of workers who produce affordable energy for Americans. We appreciate that federal courts have recognized President Biden is completely outside his authority in his attempt to shut down oil and gas leases on federal lands,” Landry said.

Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana’s 6th Congressional District also weighed in on the matter Tuesday.

“I told you so. Today’s ruling by Louisiana’s U.S. District Court Judge affirmed what we knew would happen the moment the pen hit the paper on the moratoriums. Interior’s arbitrary decisions have had grave consequences and we thank the judge for realizing these impacts. The Administration’s decision to cancel America’s energy leasing will result in higher gas prices and less funding for hurricane protection, flood control and coastal restoration,” Graves said.

