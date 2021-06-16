June is Men’s Health Month, local doctor providing free heart murmur screenings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - June is National Men’s Health Month, and as we get closer to Father’s Day, it’s time to focus on the men in our lives that may be avoiding the doctor.

In an annual Cleveland Clinic survey, most men (82%) said they try to stay healthy to live longer for family and friends who rely on them, yet only half report that they’re getting that all-important preventative care. Health experts said an annual check-up, including labs, is recommended as a starting point.

Here are some more startling statistics from the survey:

65% said they avoid going to the doctor as long as possible

72% would rather do household chores, like cleaning the bathroom or mowing the lawn, than go to the doctor

20% admit they have not been completely honest with their doctor before. (The top reasons are embarrassment, avoiding the lifestyle or diet change they suspect will be recommended, and fear of a bad diagnosis or outcome)

One of the ways men (or women) can check in on their health is by visiting Dr. Keller who is a Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgeon. He’s been providing heart murmur screenings to seniors across East Baton Rouge Parish and surrounding areas over the last six months.

Dr. Keller received a grant for this public health outreach reach initiative so he and his staff can provide access to these community screenings at no cost and no insurance is required.

