Here’s where to get sandbags around greater Baton Rouge area

People filling sandbags ahead of a storm
People filling sandbags ahead of a storm(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is potential for heavy rainfall that could impact the area this weekend. The rains will be driven by a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is given a 90% chance of development as of Wednesday morning.

West Baton Rouge

Bring your own shovel:

  • William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
  • Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
  • Alexander Park250 Elaine St. Brusly,
  • Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,
  • Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis

