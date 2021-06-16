Here’s where to get sandbags around greater Baton Rouge area
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is potential for heavy rainfall that could impact the area this weekend. The rains will be driven by a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that is given a 90% chance of development as of Wednesday morning.
West Baton Rouge
Bring your own shovel:
- William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
- Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
- Alexander Park250 Elaine St. Brusly,
- Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,
- Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis