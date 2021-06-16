Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

GRAPHIC: 19-year-old prayed as he was kneed by officer in confrontation over vaping

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN CITY, Md. (Gray News) - A Black 19-year-old says he prayed for protection as he was repeatedly kneed by a police officer on a Maryland beach town’s boardwalk during a videotaped confrontation that began over vaping.

Brian Anderson told WBAL-TV that he asked God to guide and protect him “so that this officer doesn’t make this my last day.” Video shows Anderson being kneed by one officer while others hold him.

Officers had approached Anderson and his friends because vaping is prohibited on Ocean City’s boardwalk. He and three others were arrested after police say they engaged in “disorderly conduct” and resisted arrest.

The confrontation is one of two captured on video that have prompted calls from officials for police to investigate and reevaluate their use of force in such situations.

The other confrontation happened June 6 when officers approached a Black teen about vaping. Video shows the teen with his hands up, but as one hand drops toward his backpack, an officer uses a Taser on him. He was then arrested.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said in a statement Monday that the town is investigating the incidents. He said the young men were not arrested for vaping but instead for not providing identification when requested by officers.

The Town of Ocean City is currently investigating two incidents that are circulating on social media. It is standard...

Posted by Mayor Rick Meehan on Monday, June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

On June 15, 2021, Gov. Edwards released a statement after signing HB 652.
Gov. Edwards signs HB 652, reducing the penalty for possession of small amounts of marijuana
NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2-year-old boy dies after being left in hot car in New Iberia, making it the first such death in La. in 2021
Crews responded to fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar.
Fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar likely to burn throughout the night, officials say
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, June 15.
Tropical system could bring heavy rain this weekend
Christopher Brooks
Donaldsonville man accused of fatally stabbing brother over drugs, deputies say

Latest News

Tension between Russia and the U.S. are high as the two leaders meet to discuss an array of...
Biden's high-stakes faceoff with Putin
Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., vowed to press ahead. He said Democrats will hold a...
Senate Democrats press ahead on voting bill despite dim odds
Two confrontations between police and vaping young adults have prompted calls for police to...
GRAPHIC: Police face questions over use of force in confrontations with vaping teens
A funeral procession will be held for corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16.
Funeral procession for BRPD corporal