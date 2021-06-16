Gov. Edwards signs another round of bills into law

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards signed another round of bills into law on Wednesday, June 16, from the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.

ACT 248—HB 15 Provides for the crime of staging of a motor vehicle collision.

ACT 249—HB 24 Authorizes members of the Louisiana State Police Retirement System to purchase additional service credits at the time of retirement.

ACT 250—HB 29 Provides relative to Firefighters’ Retirement System’s Deferred Retirement Option Plan and unfunded accrued liability.

ACT 251—HB 45 Provides relative to the jurisdictional amount in dispute for the City Court of Sulphur.

ACT 252—HB 46 Provides relative to certain pretrial procedures.

ACT 253—HB 51 Changes the territorial jurisdiction of justices of the peace and constables in Pointe Coupee Parish.

ACT 254—HB 62 Requires the St. James Parish assessor to pay the cost of certain insurance premiums for certain retirees of the assessor’s office.

ACT 255—HB 74 Provides relative to the workers’ compensation claims office requirement for insurers issuing such policies in Louisiana.

ACT 256—HB 87 Provides relative to administrative adjudication of certain ordinance violations in the city of Monroe.

ACT 257—HB 92 Increases the amount paid for a person who has been wrongfully convicted.

ACT 258—HB 144 Provides relative to the membership of the governing board of the Acadia Parish Convention and Visitors Commission.

ACT 259—HB 152 Provides for the continuous revision of the Code of Civil Procedure.

ACT 260—HB 220 Provides relative to public works contracts.

ACT 261—HB 221 Provides relative to certain commercial driver’s license applicants.

ACT 262—HB 230 Provides relative to aquaculture development and the Louisiana Aquatic Chelonian Research and Promotion Board.

ACT 263—HB 242 Establishes the Louisiana Commission on Security for the Faith Community.

ACT 264—HB 257 Creates the Plantation Trace Crime Prevention and Improvement District in East Baton Rouge Parish.

ACT 265—HB 265 Provides relative to penalties for unlawful use of an unmanned aircraft system.

ACT 266—HB 270 Provides for definitions and exemptions relative to telemedicine and telehealth.

ACT 267—HB 359 Provides relative to solicitors.

ACT 268—HB 58 Extends certain funding for the Mineral and Energy Operation Fund.

ACT 269—HB 64 Provides relative to misleading solicitations by nongovernmental entities which imply certain governmental connections.

ACT 270—HB 70 Provides relative to amendment of petitions in delinquency proceedings.

ACT 271—HB 106 Provides relative to pleas of guilty or nolo contendere in felony cases.

ACT 272—HB 113 Allows the spouse of a public servant to be employed by a person who has or who is seeking a business or financial relationship with the agency of the public servant under specified circumstances.

ACT 273—HB 134 Provides for the composition and authority of the Allen Parish Capital Improvements Board.

ACT 274—HB 135 Provides relative to the position of deputy chief of police in the city of Oakdale.

ACT 275—HB 156 Provides for changing the job title of school guidance counselor to school counselor.

ACT 276—HB 183 Provides relative to state income tax withholdings on federal disaster unemployment compensation benefits.

ACT 277—HB 188 Provides with respect to healthcare records.

ACT 278—HB 192 Authorizes credit card payment to manufacturers and wholesale dealers of alcoholic beverages.

ACT 279—HB 197 Provides relative to occupational licenses for dependents of healthcare professionals.

ACT 280—HB 261 Provides relative to the qualifications of the members of the municipal fire and police civil service board.

ACT 281—HB 267 Provides relative to the online dispute resolution pilot project for certain cases filed in the City Court of East St. Tammany.

ACT 282—SB 12 Creates a retired clerks and clerk’s employees insurance fund for the Orleans Parish Clerk of Civil District Court.

ACT 283—SB 66 Provides for the Peace Officer and Public Safety Personnel Peer Support and Mental Health Wellness Act.

ACT 284—SB 80 Reallocates a portion of the state sales tax on room rentals in St. Landry Parish to the Liberty Theatre in Eunice.

ACT 285—SB 81 Establishes reporting requirements to the Department of Revenue for businesses and governmental entities using service providers.

ACT 286—SB 125 Exempts certain infused prescription drugs from local sales tax.

ACT 287—SB 160 Conforms state partnership reporting adjustments to federal taxable income to current federal partnership audit adjustments.

ACT 288—SB 15 Provides relative to purchase of telecommunication and video equipment or services by state agencies.

ACT 289—SB 53 Provides relative to the Orleans Parish Civil District Court judicial building fund.

ACT 290—SB 76 Provides relative to the hotel and lodging exception permit.

ACT 291—SB 96 Provides for the waste tire program in the Department of Environmental Quality.

CLICK HERE for more

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.