Funeral procession for BRPD corporal

A funeral procession will be held for corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16.
A funeral procession will be held for corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16.
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A funeral procession will be held for Baton Rouge Police corporal Casey Hart on Wednesday, June 16. Hart will be escorted by the BRPD Motor Division from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Corporal Hart was a officer and solider in the United States Army. He died last week in Maryland after he went into cardiac arrest.

The route for Hart will exit Siegen Lane from west bound I-10 and go north Siegen towards Airline Highway between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. People are welcome to bring flags and signs to wave as the escort drives by.  

