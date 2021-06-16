Ask the Expert
Crews responding to fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar

Crews respond to a fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Crews respond to a fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Viewer submitted photo)
By WAFB Staff
Updated: 22 minutes ago
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Crews are responding to a fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, a spokesperson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms to WAFB.

The spokesperson said firefighters had been at the food processing facility since 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.

Crews respond to a fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.
Crews respond to a fire at Hola Nola Foods in Geismar, La. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.(Viewer submitted photo)

A spokesperson with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office said officials in Ascension Parish asked their agency to assist with manpower and equipment at the business.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

