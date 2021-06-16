Companion Animal Alliance waives adoption fees in Clear The Shelter event

The following information is from CAA:

In a Clear The Shelter adoption event, Companion Animal Alliance waives adoption fees for all animals at the shelter from Wednesday, June 16th to Sunday, June 20th. The open-intake shelter of East Baton Rouge is over capacity, meaning its shelter population has exceeded the number of kennels.

“This month alone, we have taken in over 550 animals, with 30 to 50 animals coming in almost daily, not including the animals already at CAA,” Executive Director Jillian Sergio said. “As an open-admission shelter, we continue to receive dogs and cats daily. Even with our existing fosters, rescues, transports and adoptions, we can’t keep up.”

In partnership with the East Baton Rouge City-Parish, Companion Animal Alliance operates the EBR Parish open-intake shelter, caring for nearly 8,000 animals each year including cats, dogs, horses, wildlife, and exotic animals. Being the only open-intake shelter in the parish, in addition to the usual high intake of the spring and summer months, CAA needs the community’s support to ensure that the pets in their care find homes.

Companion Animal Alliance, located at 2550 Gourrier Ave., is open daily from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Adoption appointments are not necessary. To view pets up for adoption, visit the animal shelter’s Facebook page or browse Petfinder. To ask about adopting a pet, email adopt@caabr.org or call (225)408-5360.

For more information about Companion Animal Alliance, visit the website or email jillians@caabr.org