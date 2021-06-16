BRFD investigating arson on East Washington Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating an arson fire on East Washington Street.

According to officials, the fire occurred around 4:30 a.m. and was under control around 5 a.m. the vacant house fire is considered to be a total loss. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the vacant structure engulfed in flames.

The neighboring home was beginning to burn but firefighters were able to stop the spread of the flames. Three vehicles and an ATV in the neighbor’s driveway also received damage from the flames.

A gas line next to the home was compromised by the flames and ignited.

Crews from Entergy had to dig up a portion of Nebraska Street to stop the gas leak.

