Body found in wooded area in Prairieville
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies began an investigation after a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Post Office Road in Prairieville shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.
Ascension Parish workers located the body and called the police.
Detectives arrived on the scene to resume the investigation. The body has not been identified yet; however, foul play is not suspected, according to APSO.
This investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be available later pending an autopsy.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.