Body found in wooded area in Prairieville

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies began an investigation after a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Post Office Road in Prairieville shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.

Ascension Parish workers located the body and called the police.

Detectives arrived on the scene to resume the investigation. The body has not been identified yet; however, foul play is not suspected, according to APSO.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be available later pending an autopsy.

