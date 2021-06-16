Ask the Expert
Body found in wooded area in Prairieville

APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.
APSO is using license plate readers to find stolen vehicles and even missing people.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies began an investigation after a decomposed body was found in a wooded area off Post Office Road in Prairieville shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15.

Ascension Parish workers located the body and called the police.

Detectives arrived on the scene to resume the investigation. The body has not been identified yet; however, foul play is not suspected, according to APSO.

This investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be available later pending an autopsy.

