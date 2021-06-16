Ascension Parish residents concerned flooding could only become worse with threat of weekend storms

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The floodwaters never left Ron Babin’s front yard in Ascension Parish.

His yard looks more like the swamp across the street than it does the retirement oasis he originally envisioned.

“I don’t see this thing clearing out for the rest of this summer and nobody wants to tell you, nobody wants to be honest with you about how bad of a situation we’ve got here,” said Babin.

Despite pumping efforts in Alligator Bayou, he said the water only drops about two inches a day. Only about two feet have drained out since the waters rose back in May. Now, he is concerned that heavy rains forecast for this weekend could cause the waters to rise again and push water into his house.

“We have a real serious problem. Our water don’t go down like in Baton Rouge,” added Babin.

Ascension Parish spokesman Martin McConnell said crews are continuing to clear drains and ditches in areas that flooded last month. The parish is also still working to pump water out ahead of the storms.

“We have been making a very special effort because of all the rain and flooding that we had a month ago,” said McConnell. “It has helped us identify the bottlenecks so we are working as best we can to clear those out.”

RELATED: Ascension receives corps authority for additional drainage project

The Parish has also made sandbag locations available:

ASCENSION LOCATIONS:

Prairieville Fire Department, 14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

Paula Park,16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department, 39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

Butch Gore Memorial Park,14550 Harry Savoy Rd. St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1, 13192 Airline Hwy. Gonzales, LA 70737

Stevens Park,4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, 35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

Galvez-Lake Fire Station (Station 50), 16288 Joe Sevario Rd, Prairieville, LA 70769

Prairieville Primary School, 40228 Parker Rd. Prairieville, LA 70769

Raymond Tullier Road, Sorrento

Ridge Road at Kleinpeter Road (off of Bluff Road)

End of Buxton Road, St. Amant, LA

La. 431 at Valentine Road (Curve of La. 431), St. Amant, LA

DPW building, 725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA

McConnell said the parish is doing what it can to mitigate any flooding concerns.

“We are mindful of it. We are paying very close attention to it and we are doing everything we possibly can to keep the water away from people’s homes,” added McConell.

The parish has also recently announced plans for future flood mitigation projects but for homeowners like Babin, the sandbags in his front yard are a sign that more needs to be done now.

“There’s got to be some short-term solutions to help mitigate these problems and not allow it to be as drastic as it is until sometime down the road when all these projects come to fruition,” explained Babins.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.