Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

US retail sales fell 1.3% in May, chip shortage dings autos

Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce...
Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.(Source: KFVS)
By JOSEPH PISANI
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales fell in May, dragged down by a decline in auto sales, likely due to fewer cars being made amid a pandemic-related shortage of chips.

Sales dropped a seasonal adjusted 1.3% in May from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Tuesday. Wall Street analysts expected a smaller decline of 0.5%.

Economists expected retail sales to drop because of the lack of cars available for sale. Automakers are making fewer vehicles because of a worldwide chip shortage, which are needed to power in-car screens and other features.

Sales at auto dealerships fell 3.7% last month, according to the Commerce Department. Americans also spent less on furniture, electronics and home building supplies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms; 2 other features to track
BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12
A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light
The unsolved death of 38-year-old Billie Washington has brought tremendous heartache to the...
Family of Billie Washington speaks out after his death

Latest News

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated
Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Chicago police say 4 dead, 4 wounded in early morning shooting
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit