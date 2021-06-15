Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in car crash on I-12 West
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms; 2 other features to track
Teenager killed in shooting on Balis Drive, BRPD investigating
Futurecast for Sunday, June 13.
Strong to severe storms possible this evening

Latest News

Rally in downtown Baton Rouge, La. over the weekend. (NAACP Baton Rouge Branch)
Family, NAACP call for investigation into 2013 death during police raid
The public was given a chance to weigh in on a 2016 master plan that would completely...
Residents weigh in on future of University Lakes Project; dredging could start by end of year
Dontrunner “Trun” Robinson died after reportedly swallowing drugs while BRPD narcotics...
Family, NAACP call for investigation into 2013 death during police raid
Many people took the opportunity to give their thoughts on the master plan for the LSU Lakes.
Residents weigh in on future of University Lakes Project, as dredging could start by end of the year