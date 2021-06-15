Trautman eager for year two with Saints

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For Saints tight end Adam Trautman, year one in the NFL was an adventure. His transition as a rookie was not smooth as the offseason program was non-existent in 2020.

“We went into camp last year, us rookies, and we had no idea how things were run here other than texting or seeing your teammates on Zoom calls,” Trautman said. “You had no idea who anyone was or really too personable with anyone yet.”

Trautman acclimated and made a small but significant impact, especially around the midway point. He finished with 15 receptions and a touchdown. Trautman said he knows exactly when things took a turn for the better.

“When I really started to play well last year and gain more reps, I talked to our coaches about this and the other guys, but it’s like when you are hearing the play call and then once you get up to the line of scrimmage...the process, how fast can you process what’s going on,” Trautman explained. “When I found out what my process is and how fast I can go through it, everything starts to slow down.”

With Jared Cook’s departure and Josh Hill’s retirement, Trautman is now the top tight end on the Saints’ depth chart. He’s fully aware of the mark he can make on the team but also knows he’s entitled to nothing.

“The opportunity is there to take control of it,” Trautman said. “But you got to be able to do it. There’s no not earned or anything like that in this league. I’ve never been given anything like that in my life anyway. "

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.