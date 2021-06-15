SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Helena Hawks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Brandon Mitchell and his Hawks of St. Helena were the next stop for Sportsline Summer Camp.

Mitchell, the former Amite, Arkansas, and North Carolina State quarterback is looking forward to a normal season entering his second year as the head coach of the Hawks, as COVID caused the cancellation of two games late last year.

Mitchell says his team is playing fast and looking strong during 7-on-7 summer work - like what was seen on Saturday, June 12, at LSU.

Right now, No. 1 Antoine Baker and No. 13 Corey Griffin are competing to be the starter at quarterback.

