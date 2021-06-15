Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines flights disrupted for second day in a row

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a...
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an engine on a Boeing 737 Max 8 built for Southwest Airlines at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines lost two teeth when she was attacked by a passenger this weekend, according to her union president, Tuesday, May 25, 2021.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By Amanda Alvarado
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Southwest Airlines flights in the United States are temporarily suspended due to “technology issues,” the Federal Aviation Administration said in a brief notice on their website.

Southwest said on Twitter that they are “working quickly” to resolve the issue.

Problems first appeared Monday affecting flight operations at Southwest, Delta and Alaska Airlines.

More than 1,500 flights were delayed on Monday, according to the flight tracking service, FlightAware. On Tuesday, nearly 500 Southwest flights were cancelled and more than 700 Southwest flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms; 2 other features to track
The unsolved death of 38-year-old Billie Washington has brought tremendous heartache to the...
Family of Billie Washington speaks out after his death

Latest News

President Biden arrives in Geneva for Wednesday's summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin.
Biden preps for Putin summit
Gov. Edwards, Intralox announce workforce expansions at two locations
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists hold annual meeting amid push from right
Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will move forward with investigations of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi says House to move forward with Jan. 6 investigations