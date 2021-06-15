Pork, brats and shrimp burger with caramelized onion relish

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tired of the same old boring burgers? This recipe is unique and, my personal favorite burger. For the hunters in the family, try substituting wild boar for pork. Don’t be shy about adding your own unique cheese topping: use Muenster, Jack or even a little smoked Gouda. This recipe is sure to please!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients for Burger:

1 pound ground pork

1 (1 pound) pack Johnsonville® Brats

½ pound (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled,

deveined and divided

1 (7½-ounce) can chipotle peppers in

Adobo sauce

1 tbsp minced garlic

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

8 hamburger buns

lettuce for garnish

tomatoes for garnish

mayo for garnish

Creole mustard for garnish

Caramelized Onion Relish

Ingredients for Caramelized Onion Relish:

2 medium onions, sliced ⅛-inch rings

¼ cup melted butter

2 tbsps olive oil

1 tbsp Steen’s™ cane syrup

1 (12-ounce) bottle Abita® Amber beer

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

Preheat grill according to manufacturer’s directions. Remember it’s always best to have a hot side of the grill where the burgers will sit 1–2 minutes on each side, and then a cool side of the grill where less intense heat will provide a place for finishing the burgers without burning. In a large bowl, place ground pork. Remove skin from brats and add to the pork. Using tip of your fingers, break sausage into pieces that resemble ground meat. Coarsely chop ¼ pound shrimp then add chopped and whole shrimp to the meat mixture. Chop 3 large chipotle peppers and add to the mixture along with 1 tablespoon adobo sauce. Add minced garlic and season lightly with salt, black pepper and granulated garlic. Using your fingers, blend meat and seasonings thoroughly, being careful not to over-mix or burger will be tough. Test seasoning of by forming a small nickel-sized patty and quickly sautéing in a skillet to taste for flavor. Adjust seasoning if necessary. Form 6–8 patties, ½–¾ inch thick. Prior to cooking, prepare buns, fixings and relish so that burger patties do not get cool after grilling. To make caramelized onion relish, combine butter and olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add thinly sliced onions, stirring constantly. NOTE: Make sure onions are no more than ⅛-inch thick, otherwise it will be too large for a relish and will take longer to cook. Cook onions until soft and lightly browned, about 10 minutes. The heat should be high enough to soften onions quickly but not burn butter. When onions are soft, add cane syrup and beer, increase heat to high and bring to a rolling boil. Reduce heat to simmer and cook until relish consistency is achieved, 8–10 minutes. Do not scorch. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and keep warm. When ready to cook burgers, oil grill rack then grill patties on hot side of pit, covered, 4 minutes, turning at the 2 minutes intervals. Remove burgers to the cool side of the pit for another 2 minutes, turning once to guarantee doneness. If you wish, top with your favorite cheese at this time. To assemble burger, coat each side of buns with mayo and a touch of Creole mustard then layer with lettuce and tomatoes. Season tomatoes lightly with salt and pepper. Add meat and top with a portion of caramelized onion relish.

