Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Pennington Biomedical Research aims to slash obesity rates by 2040

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Pennington Biomedical Research Center says more than 40 percent of Americans are overweight, which leads to 300,000 obesity-related deaths a year.

In America, fast-food restaurants outnumber grocery stores by six to one and portion sizes are four times larger than a half-century ago. That’s why those statistics from Pennington are not hard to believe.

Food access and accessibility are major contributors. More than 40 million Americans can’t regularly afford nutritious food. Researchers say they want to break the stigma that obesity is caused by a lack of control.

“We have advertisements on TV, we have people living in environments conducive to sitting and not doing physical activity, and eating poorly, and not having opportunities in order to make changes, and living in environments that don’t spot the change,” said Robert L. Newton Jr., Ph.D. “This really is a systemic problem. It’s not that people lack control. It’s that they’re constantly being exposed to situations that increase their likelihood of developing obesity.”

Pennington Biomedical has scientists and doctors working to create breakthrough programs to help change the way America eats and exercises.

CLICK HERE to learn more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in car crash on I-12 West
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
Teenager killed in shooting on Balis Drive, BRPD investigating
Futurecast for Sunday, June 13.
Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 7 a.m. CDT Monday. Note...
Tropical Depression #2 forms, two other features to track

Latest News

Ascension debris pick up set to start Wednesday
Ascension debris pickup set to begin Wednesday
The topic at Press Club on June 14, 2021, was obesity issues.
Press Club focuses on obesity issues
The Louisiana Department of Health says they will answer common questions about the COVID-19...
LDH: Experts to host virtual Q&A about COVID vaccines for children
New Flood mitigations are being constructed for New River Bayou
Ascension Parish flood mitigations are being constructed for New River Bayou