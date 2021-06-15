Ask the Expert
Murder mystery surrounding death of former Miss. state representative Ashley Henley

By Kelli Cook
Updated: 10 hours ago
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Former Mississippi state representative, Ashley Henley, was found shot to death over the weekend.

“She was a great person, she had a great heart, she was a voice for people who didn’t have a voice,” said her husband, Brandon Henley. “She would help anyone anytime, anywhere. It didn’t matter what it was, what they needed, she was always willing to help anybody.”

Tragedy has again struck the Henley family.

The Yalobusha County coroner says Henley was reportedly cutting grass outside of a trailer on Patricia Drive in the Water Valley Boat Landing community when her husband says she was shot in the head. It’s the same location where her sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found burned to death inside the trailer December 26, 2020, according to the North Mississippi Herald.

Henley’s longtime friend and former colleague, Representative Dan Eubanks, believes the two incidents are related.

“I believe she got close or she ruffled some feather, and whoever was responsible stepped up. I don’t think it was because somebody didn’t like her. They just didn’t like the fact that she was poking around, trying to get answers for who had murdered her sister-in-law,” said Eubanks.

Henley, a Republican represented the 40th district from 2016 to 2020. She was defeated for re-election in 2019 by just 14 votes.

Henley lived in Southaven. According to her social media pages, she was working as a legislative fellow for the Mississippi Center of Public Policy at the time of her death.

The Desoto County Board of Supervisors released this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of former State Representative Ashley Henley. “We send prayers of comfort to her grieving family and hope justice will be served quickly.”

Henley’s husband also said Yalobusha authorities have not revealed any details regarding his sister’s death. No arrests have been made in that case.

