Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans

LSU Baseball
Tre' Morgan (18)
Tre' Morgan (18)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU baseball continues their search for the next head coach to lead one of the most prominent programs in the country they’ll have plenty to work with next season as two freshmen were recently named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-Americans.

The dynamic duo of right fielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were a key part in helping the Tigers win a NCAA Regional Championship and reach a Super Regional this season after LSU started 1-8 in SEC play.

Both Crews and Morgan were named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last week.

RELATED: 3 LSU freshmen earn All-American honors

A product of Longwood, Fla. Crews hit .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 42 RBI. and 12 stolen bases. Crews was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and Second Team All-SEC.

Crews holds the record for most home runs hit in their rookie season with 18, surpassing Mike Fontenot who smashed 17 in 2000.

In the Eugene Regional, Crews hit .476 going 10-for-21 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, three home runs and four RBI.

Morgan, a product of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans hit .357 going 89-for-249 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team as well as Second Team All-SEC and the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD units (Source: WAFB)
Two dead after 18-wheeler crashes into car on I-12
A driver is dead and two people were injured in a crash at the intersection of North 19th...
1 dead, 2 injured in crash believed to involve driver running red light
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms; 2 other features to track
The unsolved death of 38-year-old Billie Washington has brought tremendous heartache to the...
Family of Billie Washington speaks out after his death

Latest News

Terrance Laird runs second fastest time in school history in the 200 meters at the Texas Relays.
LSU men’s track & field dominate national awards
Trendon Watford and Cameron Thomas during a game against Georgia at PMAC on Jan. 6, 2021 in...
REPORT: LSU’s Thomas and Watford invited to NBA Combine
Rose Bowl
LSU at UCLA in Rose Bowl will be at full seating capacity
Paul Mainieri coached his last game on Sunday, June 13.
Mainieri talks next chapter after LSU falls in Super Regional