LSU’s Crews & Morgan named Freshman All-Americans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As LSU baseball continues their search for the next head coach to lead one of the most prominent programs in the country they’ll have plenty to work with next season as two freshmen were recently named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Freshman All-Americans.

The dynamic duo of right fielder Dylan Crews and first baseman Tre’ Morgan were a key part in helping the Tigers win a NCAA Regional Championship and reach a Super Regional this season after LSU started 1-8 in SEC play.

Both Crews and Morgan were named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper last week.

A product of Longwood, Fla. Crews hit .362 going 89-for-246 at the plate with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 42 RBI. and 12 stolen bases. Crews was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team and Second Team All-SEC.

Crews holds the record for most home runs hit in their rookie season with 18, surpassing Mike Fontenot who smashed 17 in 2000.

In the Eugene Regional, Crews hit .476 going 10-for-21 at the plate with two doubles, one triple, three home runs and four RBI.

Morgan, a product of Brother Martin High School in New Orleans hit .357 going 89-for-249 with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

He was named to the Freshman All-SEC Team as well as Second Team All-SEC and the All-SEC Defensive Team.

