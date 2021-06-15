LSU at UCLA in Rose Bowl will be at full seating capacity
Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rose Bowl Stadium will be at full capacity when LSU takes on UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, according to UCLA Athletics.
The stadium seats 90,888.
It will be the first LSU football game since the Tigers played in the National Championship game in Jan. 2020 with full seating capacity.
The Bruins will actually start their season by hosting Hawai’i at the Rose Bowl on Aug. 28.
