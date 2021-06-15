Ask the Expert
LSU men’s track & field dominate national awards

Terrance Laird runs second fastest time in school history in the 200 meters at the Texas Relays.(LSU Track & Field)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s track and field team continues to bring home more awards just days after capturing the program’s fifth NCAA Outdoor National Title in Eugene, Oregon on Friday, June 11.

On Tuesday, June 15 the 2021 U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Association released the outdoor awards for this past season and two athletes brought home honors, while two coaches also were honored.

JuVaughn Harrison was named the Men’s Outdoor Field Athlete of the Year and Terrance Laird was named the Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. Head coach Dennis Shaver was named the Men’s Outdoor Coach of the Year, it was the first time he has earned that honor. Assistant coach Todd lane was named the Men’s Outdoor Assistant Coach of the Year, his first as well.

Harrison capped his 2021 season last week scoring 20 points and won two more national titles to bring his career total to six for his LSU career. Harrison competed in nine times during the outdoor season and came away as the victor in eight of those events.

He won the national titles at the 2021 NCAA outdoor meet with a leap of 27′ 1.75″ (8.27 meters) in the long jump and a clearance of 7′ 7.75″ (2.33 meters) in the high jump.

Laird capped off his 2021 season with as the high point scorer in the NCAA Outdoor Championships scoring 20.5 points to help LSU win their fifth NCAA Title. He won the 100 meters (10.05 seconds), anchored the 4x100 meter relay (38.48) to gold, and took second in the 200 meters (19.94 seconds).

