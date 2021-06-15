Livingston Parish holds Flag Day ceremony

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks celebrated Flag Day and the 246th birthday of the US Army with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Denham Springs Army Recruiting Station.

Young people at the ceremony say the flag has a huge meaning for them.

“The nation’s flag is something that people died for,” said one recruit. “I’m ready to lay down my life to protect other people for that flag. That flag right there is fought for by people where I’m hoping to be, you know, they fought for our country, our freedom. I’m hoping to fight for the same thing.”

The recruiting office said the Army offers more than 150 different full or part-time career fields and up to $40,000 in signing bonuses.

