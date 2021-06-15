Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Livingston Parish holds Flag Day ceremony

By WAFB Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks celebrated Flag Day and the 246th birthday of the US Army with a cake-cutting ceremony at the Denham Springs Army Recruiting Station.

Young people at the ceremony say the flag has a huge meaning for them.

“The nation’s flag is something that people died for,” said one recruit. “I’m ready to lay down my life to protect other people for that flag. That flag right there is fought for by people where I’m hoping to be, you know, they fought for our country, our freedom. I’m hoping to fight for the same thing.”

The recruiting office said the Army offers more than 150 different full or part-time career fields and up to $40,000 in signing bonuses.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old killed in car crash on I-12 West
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Elderly woman dies following crash involving fire truck in Denham Springs
Teenager killed in shooting on Balis Drive, BRPD investigating
Futurecast for Sunday, June 13.
Strong to severe storms possible this evening
Tropical weather outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 7 a.m. CDT Monday. Note...
Tropical Depression #2 forms, two other features to track

Latest News

There is help for renters still facing financial hardships, as the CDC rental moratorium...
Action Jackson: Rental moratorium coming to an end
More than 40 percent of Americans are overweight, according to researchers.
Pennington Biomedical Research aims to slash obesity rates by 2040
Ascension debris pick up set to start Wednesday
Ascension debris pickup set to begin Wednesday
Bills signed by Gov. Edwards